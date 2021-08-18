The 2020 campaign marked yet another 20-win season for the Webb City volleyball team that posted a 24-8-1 overall record.
The Cardinals graduated a strong senior class, led by a pair of all-state players in Maddy Peeples and Sage Crane.
“Last year was special,” Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence said. “With the district championship from a year before, I had a pretty good core back from that team. The four seniors that I had were pivotal. I think those seniors showed the advancement of our program over the last four years.”
Lawrence likes the upside of what she has coming back.
“The nice thing is I did have all those utility players playing a lot with those seniors, but they were contributing and a big part of our success even two years ago and last year,” Lawrence said. “It makes it easy for them to fill into those shoes. We had a great camaraderie within our team last year, but I think there was a bit of a split-up and clique.
“This year, we are going to be meddled together because we don’t have a big bench. We are going to be very committed to each other. We have set some high goals for ourselves. We want to get ourselves in the best position to make it back to the district championship.”
Among the returnees with varsity experience are seniors Makenzie Storm and Kearston Galardo and juniors Brenda Lawrence, Kyah Sanborn and Kate Brownfield.
Storm and Lawrence racked up 168 and 157 kills last year, respectively.
“Makenzie is a tall girl,” Lawrence said. “She has got great hands. She touches a lot of balls. She touches a lot of hard-driven balls. She slows them down for us. Brenda played opposite Maddy as outside-two. She can slide in as our outside-one, pretty easily. She developed her game a lot more. She has got a very heavy arm, but now she is learning to adjust some of the shots to the blockers depending on who we are playing.”
Galardo played in the middle for the Cardinals last year, but Lawrence said she will move back to the outside. She totaled 134 kills last fall while serving a team-best 41 aces.
“(The outside) is where she really belongs,” Lawrence said. “She has a heavy arm. She is a dynamic player. She gives you a lot of guts and grit in the matches. You see a lot of toughness out of her.”
Sanborn will play setter for Webb City. Lawrence said she’s versatile and will be relied upon more this season.
Brownfield did a little bit of everything for the Cardinals last year. She played the middle, the outside and on the right side.
“She is a good athlete overall, and that’s what makes it nice that she can fill in anywhere we want,” Lawrence said. “We are going to use her a little middle and outside both to get the best opportunities for her to be successful.”
From a newcomer standpoint, Lawrence expects big things from junior Jenna Noel and sophomores Aubree Lassiter and Sophia Crane to fill out the lineup.
“Jenna will help us fill out our other serve-receive position,” Lawrence said. “She is also a defensive specialist. She is a very athletic kid. Aubree definitely made her mark on jayvee (last season). Her size is going to be a big help coming into varsity. Sophia is Sage’s little sister. She has a great platform just like Sage did. Her serve-receive is definitely going to help us replace what we lost.”
Webb City opens the season at the Mount Vernon jamboree on Aug. 26 with Clever and College Heights. Then one week later, the Cardinals travel to Bentonville West to start regular-season play.
