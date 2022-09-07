CASSVILLE, Mo. — Freshman Aubrey Stoufer broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth as Cassville defeated Carl Junction 7-5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Cassville improved to 4-4, while Carl Junction slipped to 3-4.
The Bulldogs rallied late as Sammie Sims came home to score on a fielding error in the top of the seventh, but Carl Junction did not get any closer.
To start the game, the Wildcats opened with a 3-1 lead. Cassville added a tally in the third to take a three-run advantage before the Bulldogs came surging back with four runs in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.
Cassville tied the game at 5 with one run in the bottom half of the fourth before Stoufer's home run.
Stoufer also earned the win in the circle for the Wildcats. She went the distance and surrendered five earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts.
In addition to Stoufer's homer, Aleijha Bryan went 2 for 3 with two driven in.
Kiley Spencer took the loss for Carl Junction. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in four innings.
Hannah Cole tossed two scoreless innings in relief for the Bulldogs.
Madi Olds and Izzie Southern went 2 for 4 with RBI apiece to lead Carl Junction's offense. Dezi Williams added a pair of hits.
The Bulldogs play at Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
