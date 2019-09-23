Though the offense grabbed most of the headlines, No. 3 Joplin’s dominant 55-7 win over Republic on Friday to move to 4-0 was a nice bounce-back performance by the defense.
“We were really happy outside of the one scoring drive they had where we committed four penalties to help them,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “Other than that, there are still things we can clean up and get better at, but I thought our effort and energy, especially from the guys up front, were really good.”
While the Eagles’ offense was busy scorching the Republic defense to the tune of 55 points on 445 yards (151 pass, 294 rush), the Joplin defense limited the Tigers to 172 total yards (132 rush, 40 pass), with the second half being played predominantly by the second unit on both sides of the ball.
In 52 total plays, Republic scored just one time, averaging 3.3 yards per play, while converting just 2-of-11 attempts on third down. The one drive the Tigers scored, the Eagles had four offsides penalties for 20 yards.
“We were able to get some stops on third and fourth down, an area that we needed to improve on,” Jasper said. “I thought we were better at getting off the field when we needed to, instead of letting them pick up a lot of first downs to keep their drives moving.
“Being able to hold them to (3.3 yards per play), going up against (Republic quarterback Lucas Hayes), who put up a ton of yards the week before both running and passing, I think was a really good job by our defense.”
Of the seven first-half scoring drives by the Joplin offense, four possessions took less than a minute of game play, with the longest drive amounting to 2:02. That left a lot of time for the defense to be on the field. The stamina it takes to be able to remain on the field for longer spurts is something the coaching staff has prepared the defense for during the offseason.
“Our mentality offensively that has really favored us well, especially in the playoffs last season, is to go as fast as we can,” Jasper said. “That puts pressure on opposing defenses and what they can do. When you do that, scoring fast, it can put your defense on the field longer than normal. But, our defense will take that tradeoff if we are scoring.
“We really try to keep our kids in shape year round. Of course, we encourage our kids to play as many sports as possible, but if they don’t, Coach (Brandon) Taute runs our summer speed development program, and runs it like a track program, which means if you attend it you are going to be in shape. We prepare these kids for going fast. We want them to be in the best shape they can so we can put other teams at a disadvantage.”
Linebacker Holden Ledford and defensive back Elijah Eminger, who also had a pass breakup, each led the team with eight total tackles, while linebacker Scott Lowe finished just behind with seven total.
“Scott has done a much better job in reading pulls, which has made a big difference,” Jasper said. “Holden and Elijah have really been playing well all season long. A lot of this success is also due to how well the defensive line has been playing.”
Stepping into a larger role at linebacker following the season-ending injury to Lonnie Watkins, Marcelino Puente had five tackles, while defensive end Joe Pal had four tackles, as did defensive end Jacob Prosser, including two tackles for a loss, one of which was a sack.
“Joe just continues to get better and better at defensive end,” Jasper said. “We moved him over from linebacker out of necessity in the offseason, and he has become a really good defensive end.”
The Eagles also forced the game’s only turnover, a fumble recovery by Donovahn Watkins in the second period.
Joplin looks to remain perfect on the season when the Eagles host Branson (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Junge Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.