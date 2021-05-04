NEOSHO, Mo. — The Webb City girls soccer team used a stifling defensive effort to claim a 3-1 victory over Neosho on Tuesday at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The Cardinals finished with nine shots on-goal, while holding Neosho to only two.
It only took 30 seconds for Mileah Metcalf to find the back of the net, giving Webb City (16-3, 6-1 COC) a 1-0 lead. The play was assisted by Anea Bemo. But Neosho's Avery Renfro tied the game at 1-1 with a goal at the 13:05 mark in the first quarter.
In the second half, Webb City took a 2-1 lead when senior forward Melia Blair blasted a kick into the net at the 56th minute. Anea Bemo provided the knockout punch with her goal at the 73rd minute to account for the game's final scoring margin.
Shelby Roberts collected six saves to lead the Wildcats. Neosho falls to 5-10 and 0-7 in COC play.
Thursday's games have the Cardinals at Republic and the Wildcats at Nixa.
