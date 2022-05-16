NEOSHO, Mo. — Gavin Stowell and Cooper Crouch were seemingly untouchable.
Webb City’s pitching tandem combined to limit Neosho to only two hits as the second-seeded Cardinals blanked the third-seeded Wildcats 2-0 in the Class 5 District 7 semifinals on Monday afternoon at Roy B. Shaver Field.
Webb City (18-14) advanced to the district championship game, where it will play the winner of top-seeded McDonald County or fourth-seeded Carl Junction at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A familiar spot, the Cardinals have now reached the district finals for the sixth time in the last eight years.
Holding the Neosho offense in check from the onset, Stowell fired 5 2/3 innings of two-hit baseball. The Highland Community College signee fanned eight batters and walked just three.
“I couldn’t be any happier for a kid like Gavin Stowell,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said in his postgame radio interview. “I’m so, so happy with his progression over the course of this season. He did great. I’m super happy for him.”
Darnell pulled Stowell with two outs in the top of the sixth after reaching 90 pitches. The veteran skipper went to Crowder College signee Cooper Crouch, who induced a groundout to end the sixth and punched out the side in the seventh to earn the save.
Like their matchup during the regular season, it proved to be a pitcher’s duel early on. But Webb City got to Neosho starter Austin Rodriguez in the third as catcher Brantley Carter led off the frame with a double.
Kolton Eilenstein, the courtesy runner for Carter, came across to score one batter later after Eric Fitch grounded out to shortstop. Eilenstein scored off a Wildcat fielding miscue.
The Cardinals added a big insurance tally in the fourth as Kaylor Darnell came through with an RBI single to left field that brought in Kenley Hood.
Darnell said both runs came at an opportune time.
“Kolton’s a disruptor on the bases,” Darnell said. “He is fast, he can run. We like when he is on the bases. Let’s face it — not a lot of guys are going to go second to third on that and force a bad throw, get that run there. We got a huge insurance run in the fourth on a big two-out hit. It was great and a great win for us.”
Webb City finished with five hits in the contest. The Cardinals committed just one error in the field defensively.
“We had great pitching, great defense and we are really, really excited for Wednesday,” Darnell said. "There's nothing like playoff baseball. I guarantee your heart doesn't race anymore than the anticipation of what happens in a baseball game."
Rodriguez suffered the tough-luck loss for Neosho. He was charged with one earned run and finished with six strikeouts to one walk.
Eli Zar and Quenton Hughes accounted for the Wildcats’ hits.
Neosho (14-16), led by first-year skipper Bo Helsel, finished with its most wins in a season since the 2015-16 campaign. The Wildcats graduate Reese Miller, Matthew Velasco, Carson Williams and Ryland Foster.
