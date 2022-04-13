SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gavin Stowell was dialed in from the first pitch to the last.
The Highland Community College signee tossed a no-hitter as Webb City blanked Hillcrest 10-0 in six innings Wednesday evening on the road.
Stowell only needed 80 pitches to go the distance. The lefty struck out 10 batters and walked three.
The victory hiked the Cardinals record to 8-8 on the season.
Webb City drew first blood with three runs in the top of the fourth. The Cardinals sprinkled in six tallies in the fifth to build a 9-0 advantage.
Then in the sixth, Cade Wilson lifted a sacrifice fly out to center field to account for the game's final scoring.
Stowell threw first pitch strikes to 14 of the 20 batters he faced. He yielded four groundouts to three flyouts and induced a groundball double-play to end it.
Webb City tallied seven hits in the contest. Jeremiah Leaming went 3 for 4 with an RBI double and two runs scored, while Cy Darnell, Kenley Hood and Aidan Brock each recorded hits and RBI apiece.
Wilson drove in two runs.
Kannon Brayfield suffered the loss for Hillcrest after surrendering nine runs (four earned) on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and issued two walks.
Ethan Lewis and Leighton Herrmann were used in relief by the Hornets.
Webb City returns to Central Ozark Conference play, hosting Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Chuck Barnes Field.
