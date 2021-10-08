Webb City cross country runner Abigail Street, Thomas Jefferson tennis player Allison Ding and Jasper football player Juan Rivera have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 2.
ABIGAIL STREET
Street has left her mark on the Webb City cross country program over the last two races. On Sept. 25, she set a school record with a time of 19:03.8 and placed 17th individually out of 200 runners at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia.
Last Saturday, the junior finished third with a time of 19:35 at the annual Camdenton Laker Invitational at Ha Ha Tonka State Park. The Cardinals placed third as a team with a score of 142.
“Abi has been extremely focused this season and her performances have been impressive,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “She is currently ranked third in Class 4 and holds our school record with a time of 19:03.”
ALLISON DING
Ding has put together an incredible sophomore season for Thomas Jefferson. Last week, she breezed by three opponents to win the singles championship of the Class 1 District 12 Girls Individual Tournament.
Ding defeated her Cavalier teammate Jenna Jeyaraj, 6-1, 6-0 in the finals match. In total, she won six matches last week while dropping only three games.
“Allison has put in the time and effort out-of-season and in-season to lead her to success this year,” Thomas Jefferson tennis coach Tom Brumfield said. “She is a pleasure to coach as she listens and is always looking to improve. She sets a high standard as she leads a young team.”
JUAN RIVERAIn 8-man football, Rivera accounted for five touchdowns to help lift Jasper to a lopsided 62-0 victory over Greenfield in Week 6 on the road. The junior running back ran for 131 yards on only seven carries.
In five games this season, Rivera has accumulated 541 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on 45 attempts. He also plays defensive back in the Eagles’ secondary.
“Juan plays very hard every play on offense, defense and special teams,” Jasper coach Mark McFarland said. “He brings a great attitude and a smile with him at all times. He is willing to play any role to help his team be successful.”
