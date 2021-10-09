BRANSON, Mo. — Mariques Strickland highlighted the Carthage cross country team at the 20th annual Cedar Ridge Invitational in Branson on Saturday.
Strickland, a senior, finished eighth out of 86 runners. He crossed the line with a time of 17:00.94.
Carthage finished fifth out of 11 teams with a team score of 145. Kickapoo won the team title with a score of 29 as the Chiefs' Tyler Harris won the race with a time of 15:52.
Also for the Tigers, Joseph Wyrick placed 29th while Eddy Fuentes came in 30th. Rounding out Carthage's runners were Caleb Fewin in 36th, Emerson Ixcol Gonzalez 46th, Landen Schrader 50th, Byron Lopez-perez 52nd and Michael Lanyon 57th.
In the girls event, Kickapoo's Klarie Brown won the race with a finish of 19:34. The Chiefs took the team title with a score of 59.
The Tigers were paced by Katelyn Witherspoon, who placed 23rd. Allyssa Williams came in 48th while Jennifer Rodas-Gomez finished 54th, Mildred Elias-Garica 57th, Hailey Najera 59th, Sonia Lopez 61st and Mildred Vincente-Hernandez 62nd.
The Tigers placed eighth as a team with a score of 220.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.