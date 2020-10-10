CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Big plays, quick strikes and turnovers marked the third quarter and first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, but the Carl Junction defense clamped down in the final 111/2 minutes of the game as the Bulldogs held on to beat Republic 28-21 Friday night at Bulldogs Stadium.
The game played like a symphony, with both teams playing quietly in the first quarter, then getting louder with the teams exchanging touchdowns to go into halftime tied 7-7.
The crescendo came in the second half when Republic fumbled the opening kickoff and Carl Junction’s Joseph Mountain scooped it up and ran 26 yards to the end zone.
It grew louder after the Bulldog defense forced the Tigers into a three-and-out and Carl Junction’s offense struck again.
Carl Junction was flagged on the first play of the drive, then on first down-and-21, Bulldog quarterback Alex Baker hit receiver Cole Stewart for a 52-yard gain to the Republic 7. Three plays later, Baker hit Brady Sims for a five-yard touchdown to go up 21-7.
The Bulldogs appeared to be hitting all the right notes when the defense held Republic on a goal-line stand, but the Tigers had a short field after a Bulldog punt, driving 23 yards in four plays and scoring on a 15-yard run by Josh Stirling with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
The height of the crescendo came at the start of the fourth quarter.
Carl Junction (3-4) finished a five-play, 69-yard drive with a 50-yard pass from Baker to Stewart, who walked the tightrope between defenders and the sideline the final 20 yards. That put CJ up 28-14.
But Republic (2-5) hit its high note on the very next play when Ezekiel Meads dropped the kickoff, then picked it up and ran through the Bulldog coverage team for 76 yards to pull the Tigers to within one touchdown at 28-21.
But the concert ended quietly with both defenses clamping down the rest of the way.
Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster praised kicker Constance Graham, whose pooch kicks to the sideline seemed to befuddle the Republic returners into dropping the ball three times, leading to the first touchdown of the second half for the Bulldogs.
“She did a fantastic job with those pooch kicks,” Buckmaster said. “Unfortunately we didn’t cover a time or two. It’s inexcusable to give up a touchdown in a situation like that. It’s just not staying in your lanes and having the willingness to go make a play and tackle.”
Buckmaster also praised senior running back Sims, who led all rushers with 163 yards on 33 runs.
“We needed something and the one thing we got a little bit of was the run game,” Buckmaster said. “We’ve been better in the run game the last few weeks, but we got some outstanding work from Brady. He ran hard and we needed those yards to win the football game. He did an outstanding job out there.”
Republic coach Dustin Baldwin praised both defenses in the game.
“There were probably more points on the board than there should have been for both teams really,” Baldwin said. “The big plays, the first play of the second half, that changed everything. Their defense has played really well all year and they did another really good job tonight. I thought our defense answered the challenge a bunch.”
Buckmaster said his team had a good night defensively, but they’ve got to get better on offense.
“We had out one touchdown on the board and had had several other opportunities and we just didn’t make the plays this week that we’ve been making the last three or four weeks,” Buckmaster said. “I’ll take the blame for how we played offensively because we did not play with any urgency tonight on offense. No energy, it was just one of those nights where you’re standing on the sideline thinking what are we going to do now.”
