An eight-run fifth inning Friday helped carry Missouri Southern State University to a 14-4 baseball victory against visiting Northeastern State from Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The Lions pounded out 17 hits in the run-shortened seven innings to hike their record to 35-10 and 22-6 in the MIAA Conference.
Missouri Southern first baseman Matt Miller went 3 for 4 to drive in two runs. Others with two RBIs for the Lions were Nate Mieszkowski, Treghan Parker, Henry Kusiak, Ethan Clark, Will Doherty and Drew Davis.
First baseman C.D. White went 4 for 4 with one RBI for Northeastern, which slipped 18-22 and 12-16 in the league.
Kyle Moore relieved Cole Woods in the fifth inning to get the pitching decision and hike his record to 7-2.
Kusiak and Parker each hit a home run to highlight the Southern fifth inning.
The Lions will host Northeastern again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.