Last year’s senior class may go down as one of the best in school history for Thomas Jefferson boys basketball.
That same senior class, which was headlined by Dhruv Gheewala, guided the Cavaliers to a 20-6 campaign that included a run in the Class 1 state playoffs.
“We will definitely feel the loss of last year’s seniors,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “We went 73-32 in their time here. Dhruv was one of the most productive players in our school’s history. Kelsey (Atteberry) and Noah (Hamlett) played huge roles as well. The hope is that their legacy will be one of expectation and that this year’s team will work hard to obtain that same level of success.”
And Thomas Jefferson certainly has more than enough talent back to make more noise this winter.
The Cavaliers return three all-conference players from a year ago, led by 5-foot-11 senior point guard Caden Myers. The Drury baseball commit averaged 15.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season.
Myers received second-team all-conference recognition.
“Caden has to be a floor general for us,” Myers said. “He did a good job last year for us in that role and we expect he will again this year.”
Senior sharpshooter Drew Goodhope is back in the fold. He added 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while connecting on 48% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Goodhope earned honorable mention all-conference honors.
“Drew is a soft spoken leader for us,” Myers said. “He plays hard, has a great attitude and is a constant leader in drills and conditioning at practice.”
The other key returning starter is 6-6 junior center Jay Ball. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and swatted 2.1 shots per game last year.
Ball picked up honorable all-conference honors.
“Jay leads our bigs daily in drills,” Myers said. “His improvement over the last three years has been remarkable. We will look to him to lead on the floor a little more now that he is an upperclassman.”
Junior Tyler Brouhard is also back after averaging 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. He is expected to start at forward.
Elias Rincker, Jake Jarrett and Kip Atteberry will fight for the fifth spot in the starting lineup. 6-2 senior center Luke Miller is another name to keep an eye on for the Cavaliers.
“While we have a pretty good idea what we are going to get out of Caden, Drew and Jay, Tyler Brouhard could be a player to watch,” Myers said. “He has a very high ceiling and could have a breakout season. Kip and Jake have also shown promise over the summer and in practice. Luke has really developed over the summer and will be a good big man off the bench for us.”
After earning the program's first district title since 2012 last year, the expectation to hang up banners does not change heading into this season.
“We have high expectations again,” Myers said. “We truly feel that we should be in the mix for conference and district championships, and hopefully a deep run into the playoffs.
“We return three proven varsity players that are as good as anyone around in our class. Those players mixed with the emergence of our other players should give us a very well rounded, competitive roster.”
Thomas Jefferson hosts Exeter on Monday to open the season.
