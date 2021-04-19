NEOSHO, Mo. — Catcher Jack Stroth's grand slam in the bottom of the fourth in game two highlighted the Crowder College baseball team's doubleheader sweep over Metropolitan Community College on Sunday.
The No. 5 Roughriders (38-4, 20-0 Region 16) defeated Metropolitan by scores of 7-5 and 12-4.
The long ball was Stroth's fourth of the season for Crowder that pushed its winning streak to 30 games.
Arkansas signee Dylan Carter was dealing in game one. He went 4 2/3 innings of three-run ball while tying a season-high with nine punchouts.
The Roughriders struck early with four runs in the opening frame, and added three insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Landrey Wilkerson and Trey Harris paced an 11-hit Crowder attack. Wilkerson finished with two runs scored and an RBI, while Harris drove in two and came around to score as many times.
Rod Criss added a two-run single.
Crowder's offense returned to its hard-hitting form in game two, belting three home runs in the game with Stroth's grand slam included.
Josh Patrick got into the home run parade, launching a three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth. Wilkerson went 1-for-4 with a solo shot.
Gavin Glasgow tripled, singled and finished with two RBI.
Starter Reece Lang held Metropolitan at bay over two innings, allowing one run. Tanner Norris, Maddox Thornton and Caleb Hollis covered the final five innings in relief.
The Roughriders plays at St. Charles Community College at Southern Illinois Edwardsville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
