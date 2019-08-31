It wasn’t exactly the fast start to the season Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper wanted to see from his Eagles.
At the end of the day, though, a win is a win and the Eagles opened the 2019 campaign with a 36-13 victory over Willard on Friday at Junge Field.
“Willard is a really good team, and they are going to win a lot of games this year,” Jasper said. “My biggest takeaway is we had some guys nicked up and the guys who replaced them came in and did a really good job.
“I thought all three phases of the game really complemented each other. Our defense played lights out except for a couple of drives. Our offense made plays when we needed to, and special teams was lights out all night long.”
Joplin was limited to one special teams score in the first quarter before the offense contributed with a rushing score in the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead over the Tigers into the intermission.
Willard took the opening possession of the second half 80 yards on eight plays, with Marshall Swadley rushing into the end zone from 18 yards out to trim Joplin’s lead to 14-7.
In need of a response, the Eagles put on a long drive, marching 73 yards on 14 plays that culminated in Isaiah Davis finding paydirt from 2 yards out to push the lead to 22-7.
Joplin’s Zach Westmoreland, who also had a first-half interception, scored his second touchdown when he took a second-and-goal handoff from the 14, cut his way through multiple missed tackles and carried three Tigers on his back across the goal line with 11:52 to play in the fourth quarter to give Joplin a 29-7 advantage.
“It just felt amazing to get back out here,” Westmoreland said. “We put in a lot of work this summer. It was great knowing that for us seniors, this was our last first game of the season.”
Westmoreland broke a scoreless tie late in the first quarter when he fielded a Willard punt at midfield and took it to the left sideline before making would-be tacklers miss with a cut back inside on the way for a touchdown.
“I just felt like I could see the whole field,” Westmoreland said. “I could see all of my blockers opening up a lane for me. It was great feeling getting to reward them for helping me get into the end zone.”
The running attack for the Eagles had a strong opener, led by Davis, who rushed 22 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns. His first score came from 6 yards out in the second quarter to put Joplin up 14-0. Following his third-quarter touchdown, Davis put the final nail in the coffin with a 2-yard touchdown with 1:46 to play in the game to make it 36-13.
“I was very proud of our offensive line tonight,” Davis said. “They really surprised me. They started out strong, battled through a couple of injuries and finished even stronger.
“It is the greatest feeling in the world every time we get into the end zone. It gives us a bunch of confidence. I’ll cherish those feelings forever.”
Joplin junior Nathan Glades didn’t find the end zone, but he did have a noticeable impact, rushing 16 times for 114 yards.
“He does a really good job and is a more-physical runner than his stature would lead you to believe,” Jasper said. “He really takes pride in his blocking, too. That is what I am most proud of with him.”
Joplin’s defense forced two turnovers, a Westmoreland interception and Donovahn Watkins fumble recovery, while allowing Willard 313 yards of offense (183 passing, 130 rushing).
Swadley rushed 19 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Joplin travels to Webb City for a Week 2 matchup next Friday at Cardinal Stadium.
