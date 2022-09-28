NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho softball team used a combination of superb pitching and timely hitting to put away Willard 6-2 in Central Ozark Conference action on Wednesday at NHS Athletics Complex.
Neosho improved to 19-4 and 6-2 in the COC.
The Wildcats opened with a 2-1 lead after two innings. The Tigers tied the game at 2 with one run in the top of the fifth, but Neosho broke the tie with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Carleigh Kinnaird set the tone for the Wildcats in the circle. She went the distance and allowed just two runs on six hits.
Kinnaird racked up four strikeouts and walked three.
At the plate, the Kinnaird sisters had a day for Neosho. Autumn Kinnaird tripled and doubled twice while driving in one run, while Carleigh Kinnaird slugged a two-run home run as part of the Wildcats' rally in the fifth.
Maelynn Garrett and Grace Johnson each drove in runs for Neosho as well.
The Wildcats are off the rest of this week. Neosho hosts Grove (Okla.) on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.