The name CJ Carr should ring a bell for a lot of sports fans in the Joplin area.
Carr spent two seasons at Missouri Southern State University orchestrating the offense of Jeff Boschee's basketball program from 2016-18.
The 5-foot-8 guard played 59 games and averaged 18.8 points per game to lead the team during that stretch. Carr was also a facilitator, averaging 5.7 assists a contest.
Prior to MSSU, he attended Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. SIUE was much closer to his hometown, Davenport, Iowa.
The D-I level is where Carr's younger sister, Chrislyn, spent her entire collegiate career.
How did they become college athletes? Carr sees his father, Chris, playing a major role in what the kids were able to accomplish.
"He laid the foundation for me, personally," Carr said of his father. "I was always in the gym while he was in the gym, watching him play. He's the one that put the ball in my hands.
"I think that kind of trickled down to Chrislyn. She saw me doing it and then she kind of picked up on it."
CJ did mention that there may have been a little sibling bullying going on from him and his older brother, Alex, early on. Initially, Chrislyn was very much into competitive cheerleading as a younger athlete. But CJ and Matthew — with the help of dad — were able to convert Chrislyn into a basketball player.
That conversion went well.
ELITE EIGHT
The younger sister just got done playing in the Elite Eight with the Louisville Cardinals. Carr and the fifth-seeded Cardinals fell to second-seeded Iowa and AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark.
Carr tallied 7 points and three assists in the opening-round win over Drake. In a blowout of No. 4 seed Texas, she scored 9 points and pulled down four rebounds. In the Sweet 16 win over Ole Miss, she tallied just 3 points, something CJ said bothered her. But he tried to get her to look at the bigger picture.
"Look where all your hard work has gotten you," he said. "You're in an Elite Eight. That's big-time."
Chrislyn scored 11 points in the team's Elite Eight loss to Iowa — which will be playing for a national championship on Sunday afternoon.
CJ was able to make the trip up to Seattle to see the last two games of her college career.
"It was so much fun," he said. "I don't even have the words for it, honestly. All I could tell her was how proud of her I was. ... It's a surreal moment."
Chrislyn began her college career at Texas Tech and she made a name for herself right away. The 5-foot-5 guard earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors for her 17.9 ppg. Carr added 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and even 1.6 steals per contest.
She spent two full seasons with TTU before transferring midseason the next year. But, due to the COVID-19 impact, she still had two years of eligibility left. And she played those final years at Syracuse and Louisville.
Carr totaled 1,838 career points in 132 games for an average of 13.9. She added in 3.4 assists and rebounds per game while coming away with 1.3 steals per game.
Older brother comes up short in the points department. CJ scored 1,496 points between SIUE and MSSU in a total of 115 games for an average of 13. He does get the advantage in assists with 4.2 and steals at 1.3. He's just a hair below Chrislyn with 3 rpg.
Both were career 81% shooters from the free throw line.
CJ picked up awards like first-team all-MIAA, honorable mention all-American and first-team all-Region his senior year.
THE GRIND
It doesn't come easily, having collegiate basketball careers like these two had.
"We worked hard for it. ... There were a lot of nights in the gym where our dad got on us and we didn't want to talk to him," CJ said.
Carr went in depth with the work that goes into having a complete college basketball career.
"You have to love it," Carr said of the college-level grind. "There's a lot of work that goes into it. You have to put in more work than the average person. ... You also have to be mentally tough. You have to work on the court and in the classroom. If you have a love for the game you make it happen."
Growing up, he knew his sister could be something special, but there was a certain time where he really knew what she would become.
"I always knew she was good," Carr said. "But it started in high school when she started getting some offers from colleges. I was like, 'Wow. These are big names.'"
Carr said it was "eye-opening" to see her get offers from some of the schools she did. He knew then she would do big things.
PROFESSIONAL LEVEL
After graduating from MSSU, Carr inked a deal to go overseas and play on the hardwood in Germany.
He quickly became a well-known hooper in a new country. As a rookie for BG Leitershofen, he led the league in scoring with 26 ppg. Carr added 4.8 rpg, 4.2 apg and 2.5 spg to complement his league-best scoring numbers.
The next year, Carr would sign to play for the Iowa Wolves — the Minnesota Timberwolves' G-League team — but only played a short stint with them.
His next stop was in Iceland with Fjolnir for an 18-game season. He averaged 29.2 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.9 rpg and 3.9 spg.
When looking back at his career in full and thinking about the work he put in during his childhood with his father, he expected to do this.
"I always thought I would have a professional career and I would get to that level," Carr said.
The work that his dad pushed him and Chrislyn to put in is still paying off, CJ says. He expects to see Chrislyn have a professional career, too, and will be looking for her name to come across the TV screen on April 10 during the WNBA draft.
WHAT'S CJ DOING NOW?
Carr works as a financial adviser for Northwestern Mutual and lives in the Chicago, Illinois, area. This is the first year he hasn't played for a competitive basketball team.
But he hasn't completely stepped away from the game of basketball.
Carr works with Pure Sweat Basketball in the Chicago-area to train and coach youth and adult basketball players. He just couldn't step away from the game he spent so much time with.
"I think it just goes back to that love," Carr said. "I don't know what I would do if I just got done playing basketball and didn't watch it or wasn't around it."
Being able to see those he trains pick up on the drills and everything he shows them and then seeing them take that and get better makes it worth it.
"Yeah, man, that's one of the best feelings in the world, honestly," Carr added. "They work so hard at it and then, naturally, it just happens."
Instilling a work ethic into the young hoopers he comes across is a big part of what he tries to do as well.
