CARTHAGE, Mo. — Owen Swearingen and his Nevada teammates swept first-place honors in the Big 8 Conference golf tournament on Tuesday at the Carthage Golf Course.
The Tigers carded a four-man total of 335 and finished six shots ahead of Rogersville and nine in front of Springfield Catholic. It was Nevada's first conference golf title since the Big 8 expanded to 14 teams.
Seneca came in fourth with 362, two shots ahead of Mount Vernon and Marshfield.
Swearingen fired a 1-under 70 to claim medalist honors by eight shots. He was 3 under par until making double bogey on the par-4 18th hole.
After making a bogey on the fourth hole, Swearingen spiced his round with four birdies in a five-hole stretch — Nos. 7, 9, 10 and 11. He bogeyed No. 12 but quickly got that shot back with a birdie on 13.
Ty Cooper of Reeds Spring finished second with a 78, and Tyler Han of Springfield Catholic and Garrett Snyder of Hollister tied for third at 80.
Curtis Wendler of Mount Vernon placed sixth with an 83, and Mason Wilson of Seneca was 10th with 86.
