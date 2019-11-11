In the days leading up to his team’s Class 4 District 6 semifinal, Webb City coach John Roderique noted he wanted to see his defense record more takeaways.
The veteran coach got his wish.
Top-seeded Webb City secured three key interceptions in the first half en route to a convincing 58-18 win over fourth-seeded Willard on Friday at Cardinal Stadium.
“I talked earlier in the week about how our defense hadn’t gotten many takeaways lately,” Roderique said. “I think those guys may have taken that as a challenge.”
The Cardinals did not record a takeaway against McDonald County in the district opener and had just one fumble recovery against Nixa in Week 9.
But in Week 11, Gavin Surber grabbed two interceptions, while Ruben Lenker had one of his own.
All three takeaways came during a one-sided stretch of the first half that saw the Cardinals erupt for 44 unanswered points.
“If you get turnovers, that’s the biggest factor between winning and losing,” Roderique said. “Those were good to see.”
The Cardinals have now picked off 11 passes this season, while Webb City’s quarterbacks have thrown just four interceptions.
HICKS RETURNS
After missing the last couple of games because of an ankle injury, senior quarterback Kade Hicks started under center against the Tigers.
Hicks ran six times for 33 yards and two touchdowns while also passing for 35 yards on four attempts. His playing time was limited in the second half because of the lopsided score.
“It was good to see Kade back out there,” Roderique said. “I think he’s healed up pretty good.”
FINISHING STRONG
Running back Terrell Kabala has turned it up a notch at the end of his senior campaign.
Kabala, a four-year performer, has scored eight touchdowns in the past three games.
“Terrell has really come on strong the last few weeks,” Roderique said. “He’s a strong, powerful runner. You can’t arm tackle him.”
Kabala, Devrin Weathers, Hicks and Dillon Harlen have been leading Webb City’s ground attack all season.
“Those guys have been so good for us all year,” Roderique said, noting his offensive linemen have opened up running lanes.
“It’s all about those guys up front. If they do a good job, things open up.”
SOLID KICKER
Junior placekicker Cameron Clark has now converted 59-of-64 PAT kicks.
“Cameron’s done really well,” Roderique said. “He’s quietly put together a nice season. He’s consistent at kicking the extra points. He has a skill for putting it through the uprights. I’m really proud of him. He’s made progress from his sophomore year to junior year.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Winners of nine straight games, Webb City (10-1) hosts third-seeded Bolivar (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the district championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.