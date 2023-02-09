Ronnie Ressel has a knack for finding players from small local schools.
The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team features four such players who reign from towns east of Joplin.
The closest is Mount Vernon. That’s where Cameron Call and Lacy Stokes graduated high school. The furthest is Cassville, where Madi Stokes spent her prep playing days. Between Mount Vernon and Cassville is Purdy, hometown of Layne Skiles.
Each town’s has fewer than 5,000 people with Purdy having the least — just over 1,000. These four women show that it’s not only possible to make it to the college level from a small town but to sustain a career at the next level.
The group has combined for 384 career games and will likely be north of 400 by the time the regular season this year. Lacy, in the middle of her sophomore campaign, has played in 56 games.
Playing in her fifth and final season, Skiles has a chance to eclipse 150 career games of her own. The 5-foot-10 guard/forward is currently at 137 games with five left in the regular season. If the Lions play in eight postseason games, and health doesn’t become an issue, she’ll reach 150. Call has played in 87 games — 34 at Division I Illinois State. Lastly, redshirt junior Madi Stokes is over 100 games played (104).
So far this season, Lacy leads the team at 16.5 points per game and 5.6 assists a game. Madi is third in scoring at 9 ppg and is tops on the team with 8.5 rebounds per contest. Skiles averages 8.4 ppg and 4.4 rpg. Call hit a career high last week with 20 points at Lincoln University in her first start of the year and has shot 36% from beyond the arc.
How did these women make it from smaller areas to become consistent college basketball players? It wasn’t always easy and they didn’t always have the support of everyone.
“Everyone usually talks about ‘Oh, look at the competition in the Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, those girls stand out because their competition is so bad,’” Lacy Stokes said. “You go through high school hearing that. I went through high school hearing that.”
Stokes added that people always say kids from smaller schools won’t make it in college because it will be different. She made sure to say that she believes if you’re talented enough, like herself and these other women, you will still find success.
Hometown support
Often when you come from a small town you will have a large community backing. She may not always have everyone in your corner, but those close to Skiles have made it known to her that they’ve been pulling for her.
“I think when you come from a smaller town like that you have a lot of support because people know you personally,” Skiles said. “I think you get more of a support. So when you come to the Division II level you have more people keeping up with you or asking you about it.
“When you make a name for yourself people tend to follow you and are proud of you.”
Madi Stokes reciprocated those feelings.
“It’s a nice feeling knowing that you still have the support of your hometown,” she said.
Skiles said she would like for people to see her being a consistent contributor for a Division II school from the town of Purdy as an eye-opener for other kids hoping to do the same one day.
“You don’t have to move into a huge school district to be seen or find a place at the college level. It’s possible if you put in enough work and those opportunities are still there for you,” she said.
One consistent from each of them on being able to reach the college level was the amount of work it required. Whether that was more basketball outside of school or just more work in their physical abilities.
“Lots. My dad and my brother, we would always go to the high school or the elementary in Mount Vernon — whichever we could get into,” Call said. “We would shoot every night.”
Call added that she was working with trainers even during her middle school days.
From playing AAU basketball or other forms of competitive traveling leagues to getting shots up daily. Three of the girls mentioned being really into basketball from a young age and playing competitively almost year around in an attempt to one day be where they are today. Madi Stokes was the outlier there.
Stokes admitted she didn’t really know she wanted to play at the next level until her senior year. That’s when she came on a visit to MSSU for a basketball camp.
“Coach Ressel talked to me in his office and the Crowder coach (Tina Wilson) came and talked to me,” Stokes said. “So that just put it more into perspective for me like, ‘Oh, wow. I can really play at the college level.’”
After that day Stokes began playing with more confidence believing she was “actually a good basketball player.” Since being redshirted her first season, Madi Stokes has watched herself grow by working on her conditioning. She mentioned that the toughest thing about transitioning to the college game for her was her ability to run the floor. The 6-foot-3 center also said it was a transition to meet opponents that are closer or at her height versus high school where she was much taller than most of her opponents.
Work ethic
The work ethic is consistent throughout. Each of the four MSSU players mentioned that the grind of getting to college isn’t easy. It may require being in the gym on days that they don’t want to.
“It really just comes down to you and how much you want it and how much of a competitor you are,” Lacy added. “If you stay dedicated and put in the work it’s going to show.”
The work doesn’t end after high school. Each athlete has seen their game get better since being in college and has had to work on these skills to be able to see improvement.
Lacy has seen improvement in her game by the way she stays under control more than she did in high school. She also knows that adding elements to her scoring ability has made her a better player as well as seeing the court when she leads the offense. Defense is something she described as “hard.”
“A lot of point guards are stronger so I get posted up a lot more than I did in high school." she said. "People want to take advantage of my height, which is a given. We knew that was going to happen. … I’ve always loved defense so I enjoy being able to guard these really good point guards and it being a challenge every night.”
Stokes added that the energy she gives on defense can translate into baskets of her own as she feeds off the fuel when she gets a stop.
Call has seen herself improve most defensively going against college-level athletes. The 5-foot-8 guard added that going against collegiate defenders has also allowed her to work on her offense saying that good defense shows her where some of her weaknesses may be.
The biggest transition for Madi Stokes was getting used to a shot clock. She said it really caused her to speed up her game and forced her to have to run the floor quicker. Learning to use her non-dominant hand has helped Stokes with scoring the basketball, in her opinion. Chasing down rebounds was another improvement she mentioned.
The most difficult thing for Skiles when she entered college was building muscle. She noted that in high school she hadn’t lifted weights often enough so when she arrived at MSSU she had to get acclimated to the workouts. As for growth, she’s seen the most development in her 3-point shooting. She mentioned always being a shooter but still seeing a great deal of improvement there.
ABOUT THE TEAM
The Lions are 21-4 overall and 13-4 in conference play and are riding a nine-game winning streak.
A win over Pittsburg State on Saturday would make the second win streak of 10 or more games for MSSU this season. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. from John Lance Arena in Pittsburg. Southern is 7-2 on the road this year and earlier lost to the Gorillas 87-79 at home.
