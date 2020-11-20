One of the MIAA's best backcourts headlines Pittsburg State's women's basketball team.
The Gorillas, under third-year head coach Amanda Davied, tip off their season at 1:30 p.m. today against Central Oklahoma at Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Shooting guard Tristan Gegg and point guard Kaylee DaMitz return for their junior seasons.
Gegg, who prepped at Labette County, led the MIAA with her 17.9 scoring average and earned third team all-conference honors. She has made 103 3-pointers in 56 games with the Gorillas.
DaMitz, from Skyline, averagted 13.8 points and an MIAA-high 5.5 assists and was named first-team all-league. She also was the MIAA's freshman of the year two seasons ago.
Maya Williams, a Carthage product who sees action at guard and forward, added 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds last season. And she is the only senior on the Gorillas' 15-player roster.
Sydnee Crain started nine games and averaged 5.8 points a year ago. Sophomore guard-forward Ashton McCorry and junior guard Erin Davis also return to the roster.
Newcomers incude junior Dana Johnson and freshmen Abbie Dietsch, Jaime Jackson, Emma Martin, Chloe Martin and Jenna Shipley, a 5-foot-9 forward who averaged 28.5 points and 14 rebounds last year at Adrian.
Davied, a Girard product who played four years at PSU, has guided the Gorillas to 21-9 and 17-11 seasons in her first two years at the helm. She served as an assistant at PSU under first Steve High and then Lane Lord before becoming head coach.
