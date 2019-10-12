Joplin quarterback Blake Tash and Webb City softball pitcher Haidyn Berry have been named the Globe's athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 5.
BLAKE TASH
Tash, a senior, had his fingerprints all over Joplin’s 56-21 win over Neosho in the Eagles' homecoming game on Oct. 4.
Tash opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run before completing a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes to Zach Westmoreland. Tash added a third touchdown pass to Trayshawn Thomas in the second stanza and hooked up with Westmoreland again to start the third quarter for his fourth passing score of the game. Tash completed 19-of-22 passes for 259 yards.
“Anytime you can throw for more touchdowns than incompletions, it’s a good night,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He has been making great decisions all year long, getting the ball where it needs to be in a timely manner. That coupled with his leadership on and off the field for our team and our school is awesome.”
HAIDYN BERRY
Berry, a junior, was instrumental for the Cardinals in their 4-1 win over Republic that clinched the Central Ozark Conference crown on Oct. 3.
Berry earned the win after allowing one run on six hits and no walks to go along with 13 strikeouts in a seven-inning, complete-game effort.
“I think Haidyn came into that game on a mission after losing to Republic in the district (in 2018),” Webb City coach Shauna Friend said. “It was her individual goal to come out and have a good game, and she did. She was very dominating. She was in control the entire game.”
Berry also had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBI. She helped her own cause with a two-run double in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Oct. 19 will be based on performances from Oct. 7-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.