NEOSHO, Mo. — Bradyn Tate had another quality pitching performance.
The sophomore hurled six strong innings to lead Carthage past Neosho 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon in Central Ozark Conference action at NHS Athletic Complex.
Tate finished with three strikeouts and scattered one unearned run on three hits. The Tigers (6-14, 2-4 COC) snapped an eight-game skid with the victory.
Carthage was fueled by a quick start on offense. Clay Kinder got the team on the board with a two-run single in the top of the first.
Then one inning later, Kanen Vogt and Nate Norbury came across on a Neosho fielding miscue to push the Tigers lead to four.
The only blemish to Tate's performance was an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Carter Baslee in the bottom of the second.
And Tate went on to retire 12 of the last 14 batters he faced. Kaden Arr slammed the door with a scoreless seventh while striking out two batters.
Carthage finished with eight hits. Braxdon Tate and Sylas Browning collected two hits each to lead the way.
Kael Smith took the tough-luck loss for the Wildcats. He allowed four unearned runs on seven hits through 5 2/3 innings of work to go with two strikeouts and two walks.
Neosho (11-11, 0-6 COC) tallied four hits. Carter Fenske went 2 for 3 to pace the team.
Carthage plays host to Willard at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Neosho entertains Branson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.