Brandon Taute wasn’t looking to leave Joplin High School.
But whenever he started talking to Neosho about the possibility of becoming its next head coach right after Thanksgiving, it was “too good of an opportunity to let pass by.”
After spending 10 years and the previous six seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Taute has been tabbed as the new football coach at Neosho.
“I loved Joplin. I loved being the offensive coordinator,” Taute said. “I loved the coaches I worked with and the kids, the administration. It’s been an awesome time. When I was presented with this opportunity, I really started looking into the details about the community, the school system and the administration there. It was too good of an opportunity to let pass by. It was a quick turnaround (right after football season). We were wrapping up stuff here at Joplin. It feels like as soon as we got that chapter closed, another one opened up for me.”
Neosho announced Taute’s hiring via a news release Monday. He replaces Leon Miller, who resigned after the Wildcats’ 0-10 season. Neosho was 2-8 in 2019 but 8-4 a year prior, with the team’s only losses coming against Webb City (twice), Carthage and Joplin.
Taute started his coaching career at Wentzville High School, where he was a wide receivers coach for one season. He moved to Joplin in 2010.
“I have learned a ton,” Taute said. “I have been really fortunate to work with some great coaches, so I have been able to learn all kinds of stuff from those coaches. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some unbelievable athletes. Those are relationships that are going to last me a lifetime. Just because I’m leaving doesn’t mean those relationships end.”
In 2020, the Eagles went 6-5 and reached the district semifinals before falling to eventual Class 6 state champion Raymore-Peculiar. A year before, Taute led one of Missouri's most dynamic, high-powered offenses.
Taute’s offense posted 47 points per game in 2019, culminating in a run to the Class 6 state championship game. The Joplin offensive attack that year wound up being a record-setting one, featuring Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Isaiah Davis, standout receiver Zach Westmoreland and Blake Tash at quarterback.
Taute plans to implement the same philosophy at Neosho.
“We are going to be an up-tempo, fast-paced offense,” Taute said. “That’s what we have run here at Joplin, and we are going to translate that philosophy to the entire team. We are going to play with high energy. We are going to play fast, and we are going to play physical.”
In addition to his football duties, Taute has spent the past four years as the head track and field coach for Joplin. He will coach the Eagles’ track and field teams again this spring before officially taking over the Neosho football program in June 2021.
“I’m unbelievably excited,” Taute said. “It’s a great community that loves its kids. The administration supports the staff. I’m so excited to be a part of the community and that school district. I can’t wait to get down there and get started working with the kids. I’m looking forward to the challenge. Anytime you go somewhere new, you don’t know the kids. You don’t know the coaches that are there. I just have to build those relationships and get them to trust me, belief in me. Once we can get past that, I think there are all the things in place there to be successful.”
