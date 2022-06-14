CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Taylor Lansford is the 2022 Briarbrook Invitational champion.
With rounds of 67-64-67, Lansford’s 54-hole total of 198 gave him an eight-stroke victory to finish atop the standings in the 53rd tournament at Briarbrook Golf Course that ended Sunday afternoon.
Lansford’s 198 score was a new tournament record.
Tradgon McCrae fired a three-day total of 206 to finish as the runner-up. Last year’s winner, Jordan Burks, was third with a 208 and Boyd Downey took fourth with a 210.
Tug Baker finished fifth with a 212, followed by Keith Reardon with 213 and Brent Wilson with 218.
Champions were crowned in eight more flights.
Erin Campbell shot a closing 68 and won Presidents Flight with 211. Jack Spencer fired a 212 and finished tied for second with Fielding Campbell.
Dustin Edge took fourth with a 216, while Cory Clingan, Nate Neel and John Robinson III were tied for fifth with 217s.
Jason Hill captured A Flight with a 218, while Drew Bilke was second with a 220. Braxten Cahoon (222), Bill Curry (223) and Chris Patterson (224) round out the top-5.
Ryan Conley won B Flight with a 226. Dan Weston, Shane Cowger and Zach Wrensch all shot 227s to finish tied for second, while Dan Dischner was fifth with a 229.
Ryan Knell claimed the C Flight with a 230. Maron Towse and Chase Hunter were tied for second with 235s, while Colton Mertens and Chris Moudy were deadlocked in fourth with 236s.
James Shanks was victorious in D Flight with a 244. Jeff Dankelson and Chris Landes tied for second with 245s, while Kasey Cowger took fourth with a 246 and Carl Francis finished fifth with a 247.
Mike Cooper won E Flight with a 252. Roland Tucker took second with a 254, followed by Curtiss Davis and Buzz Ball tied for third with 255s and Chris Miller in fifth with a 261.
In the Seniors Division, Dave Elmore won Championship Flight with 221, while Chad Walker was second with 222. Brian Hayden and Rick Utter tied for third with 225s and Craig Kearsey finished fifth with a 226.
Dan Hartley prevailed in the Presidents Flight with a 235. Mark VonMoss finished second with a 239, followed by Terry Key (241) in third, Gary Sueltz (242) in fourth and Bill Parker (245) in fifth.
