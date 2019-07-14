After seeing most of a five-shot lead disappear late on the front nine, Taylor Lansford rode a steady short game on the back nine to win the 71st Ozark Amateur golf tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course.
Lansford, who now lives in Joplin after finishing his Missouri Southern golf career in 2017, shot a 2-under-par 69 in the closing round for a 7-under 135 and a three-shot victory over Brent Wilson, who shot 72 after sharing the first-round lead with Lansford at 65.
"It's awesome. It's super cool," Lansford said. "That's what I'm here to do. When I sign up, I want to win. I'm trying to win any tournament I enter. I put a lot of pressure on myself to play well, and it's nice to see it work out for me."
Lowell Catron of Carthage, Jared Pyatt of Joplin and Scott Whittaker of Springfield tied for third place at 139. Whittaker's bogey-free 66 was Sunday's best round, and Catron and Pyatt closed with 70 and 71, respectively.
Jordan Burks took sixth with 69-140, and Tug Baker was seventh with 70—141. Completing the top 10: Tyler Carson 70-142, John Robinson III 71-143 and Derrick Ashe 74—145.
Andy Pochik matched par-71 and won A Flight with 147, and a three-way tie for B Flight honors involved Jacob Hosp, Wayne Smith and Erin Campbell.
Other flight winners were Tyler Smith in C Flight with 150, Levi French and Matt Otey in D Flight with 162, Johnnie Goswick in E Flight 165 and Benton Kelso in F Flight with 183.
Lansford, who prepped at Tulsa Union, held a one-shot lead over Wilson after an unusual front nine. After both birdied the par-5 first hole, Lansford parlayed birdies on the third and fifth holes with three consecutive bogeys by Wilson for a five-shot lead after five holes. But Wilson birdies on the sixth and seventh holes and Lansford bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes chopped Lansford's lead to a single shot.
Lansford never relinquished the lead on the back nine. He was able to get up-and-down to save par on the 12th through 15th holes and had a two-putt par on No. 16 before sinking a seven-foot birdie on the par-4 17th to take a three-shot lead into the final hole.
"I told myself on (the 17th) green if I could knock this in and pick up a shot here, I thought that would make 18 a lot better," he said.
Lansford had only 12 putts on the back nine.
"I made a lot of key pars to keep it going." he said. "If I couldn't have gotten those putts to fall, it wouldn't have been a very good day. I hit it really well off the tee, but a couple of wayward iron shots and chip shots didn't put me in good position. But I was able to get up and down and make a lot of pars.
"To make those pars kept my heartbeat going for sure. It was much less boring that yesterday but it was three shots worse. It's funny how it works."
Wilson, who grew up in Miller, was within a shot until he bogeyed the 13th and 14th holes.
"I hit a bad shot on 13, and on14 I didn't think that tree was in my way (on his second shot)," he said. "I was trying to hit a little left of the pin and let it roll up, but I pulled it a little bit and hit the tree. The (par) putt lipped out. I did that about four times today. I hit the putt right where I wanted to and it didn't go in. It's just golf.
"I just didn't drive the ball very good. That's all it was. I got a few lucky breaks yesterday, too, but I drove the ball a lot better yesterday. I felt like I putted about the same. I didn't read them right maybe."
Whittaker, former golfer at Hillcrest High School, birdied the first, third, eighth, 11th and 14th holes during his round of 33-33. A 20-footer on No. 8 was his longest birdie.
"I played pretty steady," he said. "I didn't make any bogeys. Yesterday I made a triple (on the par-4 13th hole after hitting his approach shot over the green). Other than that, I might have been in the mix."
