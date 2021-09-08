When his team needed him the most, Andrew Taylor came through in the clutch.
A senior, Taylor blasted a game-winning kick through the net in extra time to lift Joplin (2-0) past Carthage 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at JHS Athletic Complex.
This matchup was postponed with a 2-2 score at the 75:55 mark in the second half on Tuesday due to lightning in the area. The game resumed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with just 4:05 remaining in regulation.
The Tigers (2-1) got on the board first in the game after an own goal in the opening minute. Then five minutes later, Luciano Reyes found the back of the net for Joplin to knot the score at 1-1.
Gabriel DeLeon gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead in the 33rd minute. But Carthage answered in the second half when George Laytham picked up a goal off a penalty kick in the 57th minute.
Joplin and Carthage compete in the Parkview tournament this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.