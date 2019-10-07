One week after capturing a third straight conference title, Jenna Teeter pulled off the same feat at the district level.
A senior at Carl Junction, Teeter shared medalist honors with McDonald County’s Lily Allman on a near perfect Monday at the Class 2 District 6 girls golf tournament at Schifferdecker Golf Course. Both players carded an 11-over-par 82.
Teeter won last year’s district tourney in Carthage and tied for medalist honors at the 2017 district event at the Hoots Hollow golf course near Harrisonville.
“It’s crazy that I’ve been a district champion three years in a row,” Teeter said. “I didn’t have the score I wanted today, but I was able to finish pretty well. I was able to keep it together. I know it could have gone worse. And it’s always fun to come out and spend the day on the course.”
“I thought she played pretty well today and it's a nice accomplishment to win a district tournament for three straight years,” Carl Junction coach Corey Clingan said. “I know she wasn’t super happy with her score. If she’s not in the 70s, it’s not a great day to Jenna. But I know she’ll bounce back at sectionals and state.”
The reigning Joplin Globe Female Golfer of the Year, Teeter shot a 38 on the front nine and then carded 44 on the back.
“She had a strong start, but then stumbled a little bit,” Clingan said.
“It was a little rough out there today, so I have some things to work on,” Teeter said. “I had a rough stretch on the back nine. I couldn’t putt that great, or chip.”
As far as district tournaments go, Teeter's prep career came full circle at Schifferdecker, as she tied for third place as a freshman at the site and played the course for the final time as a prep athlete on Monday.
Teeter and Allman were crowned co-medalists, as no playoff hole was held.
“It means a lot to me to be the co-medalist,” Allman said. “Coming into it, I knew I had a chance to be up there. I did my best and I knew if I played my best the results would take care of themselves.”
A junior, Allman shot a 38 on the front and a 44 on the back.
“I had a pretty good front nine,” said Allman, who finished third at last year’s district event. “I got up and down pretty well and I putted well. I got my iron shots pretty close to the pins. I struggled a little bit on the back nine. I couldn’t get my timing down.”
The top two teams and the top 15 individuals not on those teams advanced to next week’s sectional event at Hoots Hollow.
“My goal next week is just to do better than today and hopefully be the low score,” said Teeter, who tied for medalist honors at last year’s sectional. “I think I can do that if I work on some things.”
“I’m excited for the sectional,” Allman added. “I played the course up there a couple of weeks ago. I think I have a good shot to score well there.”
CARTHAGE WINS TEAM CROWN
Carthage won the team championship with a score of 364 and Sedalia Smith-Cotton was second with a 386.
“I was very proud of how all five of our girls played and how they finished,” Tigers coach Lowell Catron said. “Almost all of them played better on the back side. They finished strong. All of them did a good job overall today.”
The Tigers had three golfers in the top seven, as Hailey Bryant carded an 85 to take third place, while Sara Golden tied for fifth with an 87 and Rylee Scott placed seventh with an 89. Bryant shot a 42 on the front and a 43 on the back, while Golden carded 46 on the front and 41 on the back. Scott had a 47-42.
Also for the Tigers, Eryn Wagoner tied for 15th with a 103 and Shaely Garrison turned in a 106.
For the entire Carthage squad, the season continues.
“We still have things to work on, like wasted shots and wasted putts and chipping,” Catron said.
AREA QUALIFIERS
Webb City had three sectional qualifiers, as Sarah Oathout tied for fifth with an 87, Laya McAllister was 10th with a 99 and Sydney French shot a 105 to tie for 19th. Carl Junction’s Madeline Coats shot a 101 to finish 12th. All golfers who shot a 109 or lower advanced.
SEASON ENDS FOR EAGLES
Joplin did not have a sectional qualifier, so the season ended for the Eagles.
Sophia Schwartz recorded Joplin’s low score with a 112. She was three strokes behind the last individual sectional qualifier.
The Eagles had two seniors this fall — Julia Iorio and Katelyn Hunter.
“Comparing last year to this year, we’ve improved,” Eagles coach Shannon Neill said. “I think this season was a great learning experience for all of our girls and we’re looking forward to next season. Of the eight girls on the team, we’ll have six back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.