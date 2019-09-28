Carl Junction golfer Jenna Teeter and Thomas Jefferson soccer player Thomas Hershewe have been named the Globe's athletes of the week for the week ending Sept. 22.
JENNA TEETER
Teeter, a senior, was the individual medalist in three tournaments during an eight-day span, starting on Sept. 16.
She made seven birdies while winning the Bolivar Invitational with a 1-under-par 71 on Sept. 16 at Silo Ridge Golf Course. She shot 2-over-par 74 on Sept. 20 and won the Nevada Lady Tiger Invitational by 19 strokes. Then three days later, Teeter set a school record with a 5-under-par 31 on the front nine at Briarbrook Golf Course and shot 2-under 70 for the day with six birdies to win the Carl Junction Invitational.
Teeter made four consecutive birdies on the second through fifth holes at Briarbrook — two were long putts on Nos. 3 and 4 — while breaking her own school record by one shot.
"She went from playing OK to just being a birdie machine," Carl Junction coach Corey Clingan said. "When she played at Silo Ridge, she played with Riley Hiebert (from Glendale) and Corky Tucker (from Springfield Central), who are two all-state players from Springfield. It's almost like her mindset changed. She knew that she had to play well with those girls in the tournament. It's like once that switch flipped, it hasn't gone off since then.
"She's always been a good ball striker, but this year she's made some pretty big putts when she needed to. That's a big struggle for a lot of people. They'll hit a lot of greens but they won't see a change in score. I think Jenna has finally gotten to the point where she's making the putts and she feels confident in doing it."
THOMAS HERSHEWE
Hershewe, a senior and four-year starter, tied the Thomas Jefferson school record when he scored six goals in a 7-2 victory over Columbus on Sept. 22 in the Cavalier Soccer Classic.
He tied the record set by Alex Renfro.
Later in the day he had two assists during Thomas Jefferson's 8-0 victory over Riverton.
On Sept. 18 he netted two goals in a 4-3 win over Aurora. He has 20 goals in 11 games this season.
"He is quick and agile," Thomas Jefferson coach Adam Scutti said. "He is dedicated. He is always out early to practice and practicing on shots, whether from a spot in the 18 (yards) in the box or beyond the 18.
"He's one of our captains. He's one of four who have been on the squad all four years. He loves his team, loves his school. He's a great athlete."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Oct. 6 will be based on performances from Sept. 23-28.
