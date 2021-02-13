Basketball players Kayleigh Teeter of McAuley Catholic and Caden Myers of Thomas Jefferson have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 7.
KAYLEIGH TEETER
Teeter, a combo guard at McAuley, had a big week in more ways than one, averaging 18.6 points per game in a three-game stretch to pass the 1,000-point threshold for her career.
She needed 18 points to hit 1,000 on Feb. 4 and reached the mark by sinking a free throw with 2:02 to go in a win over Lamar.
She finished with a game-high 22 points to send McAuley into the championship game of the Mercy/Warrior Classic. Teeter also scored 23 points in a first-round victory over Sheldon on Feb. 1 and 11 in a loss to College Heights in the tourney final Feb. 6. She was named to the all-tourney team.
“Obviously, the thing that stood out to me was the 1,000th career point against Lamar,” McAuley coach Mike Howard said. “She has been so consistent her entire career for us. To score 1,000 points as a junior, that really says a lot about how talented she is as a player, especially considering how selfless and humble she is. Sometimes I joke with her and tell her I need her to be more selfish. I know she has her sights set on the all-time scoring record (1,624), which was set by Sarah Rowe back in 2000.
“With a strong finish this year combined with a good season next year, I believe she has the chance to get there. She definitely has the ability. I’m so proud of her and all her accomplishments. It couldn’t happen to a better person on and off the court."
CADEN MYERS
Myers put together quite a week for Thomas Jefferson, capturing team honors in scoring during all three of its contests in the Mercy/Warrior Classic.
He scored 28 points against Joplin’s junior varsity on Feb. 2, 19 in a win over Sheldon on Feb. 3 and 20 in a victory over McAuley on Feb. 6 for third place.
The Webb City transfer was named to the all-tourney team. In total, he averaged 22 points, four steals and 3.6 assists in the Warrior Classic.
“Caden’s competitiveness has always driven him,” Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. “He has worked hard to improve his game and has steadily gotten better as the season has progressed. He has really helped fuel the team this year, averaging 17 points and four assists per game.”
