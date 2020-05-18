Teeter named girls golfer of the year

Jenna Teeter made quite the first impression on her future golf coach.
"I remember the first time I saw Jenna swing a golf club," Carl Junction coach Corey Clingan said. "I was out at Briarbrook, and I saw this little middle school girl hitting on the driving range. As soon as I saw the ball leave the golf club, I walked over and asked her where she went to school. At the time she was at College Heights, but she told me she planned on going to Carl Junction starting in junior high. I may have had the biggest smile you have ever seen after those words came out of her mouth."
Teeter had quite the career for the Bulldogs, including 24 tournament championships. And with a solid senior season, she has been named girls golfer of the year by The Joplin Globe's sports department for the third straight year.
She won the Central Ozark Conference and Class 3 district tournament titles this past fall for the third year in a row. She set two MSHSAA records at Briarbrook during the Carl Junction Invitational — a 5-under-par 31 on the front nine and 4-under 68 for 18 holes.
She was all-state as a sophomore and junior, but one bad hole in October cost her a chance for a third honor. Her stroke average as a senior was 39.0 for nine holes and 77.80 in 18-hole events. For her career, she averaged 39.42 for nine holes and 77.33 for 18 holes.
"There are not very many times that a golfer who you have high expectations for exceeds them," Clingan said. "Jenna Teeter's high school career is one kids dream of having. I could talk on and on about everything Jenna accomplished as a golfer, but the list would be even longer on the quality of person, teammate and friend she was through her four years. Great athletes have something different about them, and I can tell you one thing: I will never have another Jenna Teeter."
