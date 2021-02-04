The only thing stopping Kayleigh Teeter from reaching 1,000 points for her prep career was the clock.
And while she did cut it close, Teeter hit the century mark with 2:03 to spare in regulation.
The 5-foot-3 combo guard was dribbling the ball on the perimeter and drove inside before a blocking foul was called on Lamar. With the student section at McAuley Catholic holding up their index fingers to indicate one more point, Teeter buried the first of her two free throw attempts to reach 1,000.
Eruption ensued from the crowd. McAuley coach Mike Howard called a timeout and Warrior fans gave Teeter a standing ovation.
“I was super surprised when the crowd erupted,” Teeter said. “It was just a free throw, right? You don’t get that kind of applause for a free throw, but it was a really special moment.”
Teeter, who entered the night needing 19 points to reach the milestone, finished with a game-high 22 points to lead McAuley (14-6) to a 48-37 triumph over Lamar in the Mercy/Warrior Classic inside McAuley High School gymnasium. The junior knocked down five field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and went 10 of 13 in charities.
“I knew Kayleigh was close and I never had a doubt she was going to get there,” Warrior coach Mike Howard said. “She did cut it close, but she’s that type of competitor. I’m going to push her all the way and make her get there. I was a little emotional because she’s only a junior. She’s worked so hard to get to that point in her career. I don’t have another player that works as hard as she does or determined as she is. And it couldn’t happen to a better person. She’s a great role model for our community, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Lamar held the lead for all of the first half before the tide shifted towards McAuley’s favor in the third quarter.
After Kara Morey connected from deep to give the Tigers a 26-22 lead midway through the frame, Teeter collected a steal and finished with a right-handed layup at the rim and drew the foul. She hit the free throw to complete the three-point play to cut the deficit to 26-25 at the 4:05 mark.
And the floodgates opened after that point.
The Warriors scored seven unanswered points to close out the quarter with a 32-26 lead. Lily Black capped McAuley’s 16-0 run with a putback off a miss from Kennedy DeRuy to make it 38-26 with 5:02 left.
The Tigers got to within seven points twice in the closing minutes, but Teeter and DeRuy sealed it with a pair of free throws each to account for the game’s final margin.
“Lamar made some key shots in the first half, and I felt like we weren’t doing a lot on offense,” Howard said. “I thought if we could pick up the intensity on defense we could create some turnovers and get our offense working that way, in transition. I think that’s what happened. We got some deflections, got some steals and we scored a couple of easy layups. Our defense played exceptional in that third quarter to hold a big, physical team like Lamar to three points really says something about our team's character.”
DeRuy finished with 12 points while Williamson chipped in six for the Warriors. Kara Morey posted a team-high 12 points for Lamar (3-12).
Next for McAuley is a date with College Heights in the championship game of the Mercy/Warrior Classic at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Teeter sees 1,000 points as a stepping stone of things to come — both individually and for the team.
"I'm just trying to moving up over 1,000 points, get more points for the season," Teeter said. "Team-wise, a goal is to get back-to-back district championships and try to get back in the conference. Just keep doing those type of things."
CHC BOYS 54, MCAULEY 50
Miller Long poured in a game-high 17 points to power College Heights (12-8) past McAuley in a four-point win.
The Cougars held a 10-7 lead after one, a lead that grew to 27-17 at the break and 42-33 after three quarters, which proved to be insurmountable in the final frame.
Also for College Heights, Curtis Davenport scored 13 points while Ethan Meeks added 12. Daniel Wagner posted a team-high 12 points for the Warriors (7-11).
College Heights plays the Joplin junior varsity in the championship game at 7 Saturday in the Mercy/Warrior Classic. McAuley plays Thomas Jefferson in the third place game Saturday at 3.
LAMAR JV GIRLS 35, TJ 18
The Tigers junior varsity team overcame a slow start and posted 35 points over the final three quarters to pull away from Thomas Jefferson.
Lamar featured a well-balanced scoring attack with Jaycee Doss (8), Ella Harris (8) and Kennedy Evans (7) leading the way. Sydney Stamps led the Cavaliers (1-15) with eight points.
Thomas Jefferson plays Sheldon in the fifth-place game at 5 today. Lamar was set to play its own junior varsity team in the third-place game but opted out of the contest.
