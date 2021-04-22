ANDERSON, Mo. — Kayleigh Teeter registered a hat trick and also assisted on another goal as McAuley Catholic, ranked No. 2 in the Class 1 girls soccer poll, defeated McDonald County 5-0 on Thursday night.
The Warriors (10-1) opened a 4-0 lead in the first half, and Teeter had a hand in all four goals.
Teeter scored in the second, 31st and 35th minute, and she set up Grace Bishop's goal in the 23rd minute. Bella Maningas and Bishop had assists on Teeter's last two goals.
Bishop scored her second goal 15 minutes into the second half.
The Warriors outshot the Mustangs 18-4. Warriors goalie Lindsey Griesemer made four saves, and Samara Smith had 13 saves for McDonald County.
McAuley has another road game at 4 p.m. Monday at New Covenant in Springfield.
