CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two Carl Junction all-state athletes signed letters of intent with NCAA Division II schools on Wednesday afternoon in the high school commons area.
The Bulldogs’ Jenna Teeter signed to play golf at Missouri-St. Louis, and Katie Scott will continue her basketball career at Drury University in Springfield.
Teeter won a whopping 27 tournaments during her prep career, including Central Ozark Conference championships the last three years, three district championships and two-time all-state among four appearances in the state meet.
She set two state records with a 4-under-par 68 on a par-72 course and a 5-under 31 on a par-36 layout.
Teeter chose the Tritons over several schools.
“I was considering UMKC, and then they dropped the women’s golf program,” said Teeter, the daughter of Jason and Kristen Teeter. “I looked at Toledo, Austin Peay, Missouri Southern, but UMSL just stood out. I just love how Coach Halterman runs the program, like a Division I program. It’s really cool, and he’s doing a really good job (including three consecutive appearances in the national tournament).
“I’d like to thank all the people who supported me over the past four years.”
“Winning 27 tournaments, two-time all-state, all sorts of district medals, but I think probably the more important part is she’s a better person than she is a golfer, and she’s a college-level golfer,” said Bulldogs coach Ryan Jones, who spoke in the absence of girls coach Corey Clingan. “She’s an amazing golfer, owns every record in the books for Carl Junction girls golf. Her work ethic is extremely high. I’m the boys golf coach, and I’d be proud to have her on my team.
“Jenna Teeter made a lot of people in this community girls golf fans, and that’s an impressive feat. We are proud to see her move on, and we know this is not the last time we’ll hear from Jenna Teeter. She’s going to win in St. Louis.”
Likewise, Scott has earned numerous accolades on the basketball court, including two-time all-state and all-area player of the year after her junior season when she exceeded 1,300 career points and 600 rebounds. She was also named to the 2019 All-USA Missouri basketball team.
She’s a three-time first-team pick on the all-conference and all-district teams as she prepares for her senior campaign. She also ranks first in her senior class of 224 students.
Scott originally made a verbal commitment to Missouri State, but after the Lady Bears made a coaching change, she selected another Springfield school.
“I just think the program that Coach Miller has fostered there is one of excellence, and she demands nothing less,” said Scott, the daughter of Curtis and Misti Scott. “You have to bring your best every single day, and I want to be in a community where that’s encouraged and expected. You do become your best person and your best player when you have that leadership around you.
“There were a lot of schools that showed me interest, and I was so appreciative for them. But ultimately Drury was the best decision for me, and I felt that’s where my heart was leading me.”
The Lady Panthers’ uptempo style and aggressive man-to-man defense is completely opposite of what the Bulldogs do.
“I need to work on quickness, defense and adjusting to a faster style of play, something that Drury really pushes,” Scott said. “Getting tougher ... it’s only going to get worse from here as far as the physicality of the game, but I’m excited for that.”
“While Katie is extremely talented, I think what impresses me is her will to get better at whatever it is,” girls basketball coach Brad Shorter said. “Whether it’s her faith, whether it’s school work, whether it’s basketball, that defines her.
“She’s led us to two (state semifinal appearances). Her teammates love playing with her. They love to be with her on and off the court.”
