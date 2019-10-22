BOLIVAR, Mo. — Carl Junction senior Jenna Teeter concluded her stellar prep career by tying for 21st at the MSHSAA Class 2 state girls golf tournament on Tuesday at Silo Ridge Golf Course.
Teeter finished the two-day event with a 24-over-par 168. She carded an 81 on Monday and an 87 on Tuesday. Teeter tied with Jackson’s Ella Overstreet.
Teeter competed at the state golf tournament all four years of high school.
McDonald County’s Lily Allman finished 30th with a 172. A junior, Allman carded 89 on Monday and 83 on Tuesday.
Carthage’s Hailey Bryant tied for 45th with a 180 (85-95), while teammate Sara Golden tied for 56th with a 185 (94-91) and Webb City’s Sarah Oathout was 86th (210).
Lafayette’s Brooke Biermann was the individual medalist with a 1-under-par 143. She was two strokes better than Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck (145).
St. Joseph’s Academy won the team title with a 607 and Notre Dame de Sion was second (622).
IRISH WIN CLASS 1
NIXA, Mo. — Led by repeat individual champion Kayla Pfitzner, Springfield Catholic cruised to the Class 1 state championship at Fremont Hills Country Club.
Pfitzner shot a 4-over-par 146, with a 73 on both days. The Fighting Irish had four of the top seven, as Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski was the runner-up with a 151, while teammate Kyleigh Pfitzner was fourth with a 162 and Lyla Louderbaugh was seventh with a 169.
As a team, the Fighting Irish finished with a 628, 117 strokes ahead of second place Father Tolton (745).
Purdy’s Shelby Haskins tied for 40th with a 212 (107-105), while Stockton’s Jenna Rickman tied for 55th with a 222 (111-111).
