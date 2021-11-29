DIAMOND, Mo. — Senior Kayleigh Teeter scored a career-high 38 points to power McAuley Catholic past Lockwood 67-27 and College Heights Christian defeated Greenfield 38-32 in opening girls’ basketball games of the Gem City Classic Tournament.
In another opener, East Newton downed Sarcoxie 44-28.
McAuley will take on College Heights at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
McAuley (2-0) moved out to a 38-13 lead at halftime.
The only other McAuley player to score in double figures was Kennedy DeRuy with 16 points.
Adrien Neill topped the Tigers with 11 points.
