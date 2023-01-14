The Carthage Tigers boys basketball team hadn't beaten Ozark in Central Ozark Conference play since the 2012-13 season. That changed when Ozark came into Carthage on Friday night and fell 73-67.
Max Templeman led the charge for Carthage (8-6, 1-1) with 27 points and two triples. He and the Tigers got off to a fast start dropping in 22 first-quarter points to grab an early 10-point advantage after one.
Ozark (4-11, 0-2) responded by winning the second quarter 17 to 11. The visiting Tigers trailed 33-29 at halftime.
Carthage was able to maintain their lead the rest of the way and even stretch the lead a little by outscoring Ozark by one point in each period.
Justin Ray and Britt Coy added to CHS players in double figures. Ray had 18 points and four 3-pointers. Coy added 12 and three more long-range baskets. Carthage made 11 threes as a team.
Ozark also featured some spread scoring with three players tallying double-digit outputs. Hudson Roberts led the way scoring 19 points. Garrett Ballard and Jace Whatley added 16 and 14, respectively.
Carthage's next opponent will be in the Ralph Miller Tournament at Chanute High School in Chanute, Kansas on Thursday.
