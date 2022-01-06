ANDERSON, Mo. — Max Templeman and Joel Pugh had big nights as the Carthage boys basketball team earned a 66-43 win over McDonald County on the road Thursday.
Templeman (20) and Pugh (18) combined to score 38 points to lead the Tigers offensively.
Carthage (10-2) dominated from the onset, jumping out to a 19-10 lead and extending that advantage to 30-18 by intermission. The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 36-18 the rest of the way.
Justin Ray added nine points for Carthage, while Britten Coy had eight.
McDonald County (7-7) was paced by Teddy Reedybacon with 14 points.
Carthage hosts Carl Junction at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to open COC play while McDonald County travels to Providence Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.