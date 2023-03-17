Missouri Southern State University had a full weekend slated for the Teri Mathis-Zenner Memorial Tournament beginning Friday.
With potential weather incoming, those plans were spoiled as MSSU had to cancel part of the weekend and shorten the slate on Thursday.
The Lions will now play a doubleheader on Sunday with Winona State beginning at 1 p.m. They enter play at 17-6 (3-1 MIAA) and are coming off of a split with Lincoln University last week on the road.
Winona State is 16-7 on the season and just finished a split with Pittsburg State on Friday.
