Almost 30 years ago to the day — Sept. 23, 1979 — Missouri Southern served as host for its first cross country invitational meet.
That inaugural Southern Stampede had a total of 51 male and female runners from five colleges and 90 high school runners from seven schools.
Since that day, the invitational's growth certainly resembled a stampede.
Today's meet will have approximately 140 teams total from high schools, junior colleges, colleges and running clubs. There are more than 1,200 college entries.
"I never thought it would get over 2,000 people, but it has," said Tom Rutledge, former Missouri Southern cross country and track and field coach and the meet founder. "It's turned into a great thing. I love it.
"There have been some great races out here, great competition when Abilene Christian would come and Adams State would come to try and beat Arkansas. Sometimes I'd watch them and forgot about my guys."
Today's meet consists of 10 races — four college races starting at 8 a.m. and six high school races beginning at 10:30.
Missouri Southern's teams are the highest-ranked Division II teams in the field — the men at No. 6 and the women at No. 18. The men's field also includes No. 19 Northwest Missouri, and the women's teams include No. 20 Dallas Baptist and No. 23 Oklahoma Baptist.
There are four NCAA Division I teams entered — Oral Roberts men and ORU, Arkansas and Missouri State women. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 5 in the women's national poll.
The competition will be held on campus at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.
"That's home for me," Rutledge said. "I can't tell you how many hours I've spent on it. I know every blade of grass.
"The IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) inspected it a long time ago, before we held the first national championship. It gave it a high rating as one of the better cross country courses in the country. I use that to get more people to come to it. And the Carthage coach, Andy Youngworth, has helped promote it, too.
"People love this course. It's fast for one thing. The reason it's so fast is I have long stretches in the back field. It's a good, competitive atmospere. It's all grass. You can't get lost on it. That's why the NCAA Division II likes to come back here. We'll get the national meet again and again and again."
Rutledge began the meet as a fundraiser for his program.
"I was limited in scholarships ... two for the men and three for the women," he said. "It's fully funded now. I'm happy for the program.
"When I was at Adams State, we went to the Oklahoma State Jamboree. When I got the job at Southern, I thought I can do that here. ... Any time you do something that turns into a success and work hard at doing it it's worthwhile. You feel good about yourself. I hope it keeps getting better and better."
Southern Stampede
Today's Schedule
8 a.m. — College/junior college women (5k)
8:30 — University open women (5k)
9— College/junior college men (8k)
9:45 — University open men (8k)
10:30 — Large high school girls varsity (5k)
11 — Small high school girls varsity (5k)
11:30 — Large high school boys varsity (5k)
Noon — Small high school boys varsity (5k)
12:30 p.m. — High school girls junior varsity (3k)
1— High school boys junior varsity (3k)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.