MONETT, Mo. — For the third time in four seasons, the Webb City Cardinals are district champions.
Top-seeded Webb City rode a key third-quarter run to a 64-57 win over second-seeded Neosho on Friday night in the championship game of the Class 4 District 12 boys basketball tournament at Monett High School.
“This program has a lot of tradition,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “This is the program’s 20th district title. It’s our third in four years, and that says a lot about our seniors. We’ve got a good group of seniors, and they were good leaders for us tonight down the stretch.”
Webb City (16-9) will take on District 11 champ Rogersville (20-8) in the sectional round at Nixa at 7:30 on Tuesday night.
Neosho led 30-29 early in the third period, but a defensive-fueled 17-2 run put the Cardinals in front for good.
“That was the whole game right there,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “Webb City was able to force us into some turnovers and turn them into layups. All of a sudden we were down 10.”
Horn said his team picked up its defensive intensity and got the game at its favored pace.
“We were able to get a couple of baskets, and we were able to pick up full court,” Horn said. “We got them sped up and we capitalized on some of their mistakes. I thought the key to the whole game was getting it sped up and getting it to our pace. They dictated the pace in the first half. We reversed roles in the second half.”
Junior guard Nickhai Howard scored 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting to lead Webb City, while sophomore guard Cohl Vaden and junior forward Gary Clinton added 14 points apiece. Clinton had a team-high eight rebounds for the Cardinals, who made 25-of-54 shots (46 percent).
Junior guard Landon Austin scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats (13-13), while classmate Chase Flynn added 10. Neosho went 21-of-55 on field goal attempts (38 percent).
Culp noted he was proud of his team’s effort.
“The last time we played them we got beat by more than 20,” Culp said. “We had a game plan, and I thought we executed it pretty good.”
Playing their final game for Neosho were seniors Kaden Dickens, Mason Gammons, Grant Baslee and Sam Cook, a Western Illinois football recruit.
“All four of them were great leaders and they worked really hard,” Culp said.
In the rematch of last year’s district title game, Vaden scored the final five points of the first period, giving Webb City a 19-16 lead.
By outscoring the Cardinals 12-8 in the second quarter, and with late jumpers from Austin and Flynn, Neosho took a 28-27 lead into halftime.
With its game-changing burst, Webb City was up 46-37 heading into the fourth period.
After trailing by double figures, the Wildcats pulled within two with 2:16 left after a trey from Dickens and a hoop in transition from Austin.
But Clinton got free for a pair of hoops in the paint, extending Webb City’s lead to 59-52 with a minute to play.
The Wildcats had empty possessions on four straight possessions and were forced to foul. Vaden and Terrell Kabala hit late free throws to seal the win.
“This feels good,” Clinton said. “We want to send the seniors out on a good note. Our defense was the key… getting steals and blocks. Our defense is everything for us.”
“Neosho has a good team,” Horn said. “Their kids kept battling and hanging around. We were just lucky to make a few more plays in the end. Now we have to get ready for Tuesday night. I think our guys are excited.”
