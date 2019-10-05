The favorable start that had eluded Missouri Southern for most of the season was found on Saturday.
However, that momentum ultimately dissipated as quickly as it was built.
In a homecoming clash with No. 17 Central Missouri, the Lions jumped out to a 21-7 advantage and eventually took a 28-28 tie into the break. Senior quarterback Jacob Park was his usual explosive self in the first half, and his recent turnover woes appeared to be a thing of the past as he got off to an 18-of-25 start with two touchdown passes and no interceptions.
But then a disastrous third quarter struck, and eventually doomed Southern. In a 12-minute span, the Mules generated four takeaways, forced one safety and outscored the Lions 23-0. Central Missouri used that surge to ultimately claim a 71-42 triumph at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“Our guys gave themselves a chance to compete and win (in the first half),” Southern coach Jeff Sims said. “We came out in the second half and we played a bad (quarter) of football. I think that composite of time shows where we’re at as a football program. We’re just not consistent enough.”
The third quarter was the low point of an otherwise admirable day for Southern, which totaled 558 offensive yards. Park finished 36-of-59 for a program-record 519 yards and four touchdowns.
But ball security became a glaring issue for the Lions (1-4, 1-4 MIAA) by the start of the third quarter. Park threw three interceptions and lost one fumble through Southern’s first four drives of the half. His first two picks led to touchdowns on the other end for UCM (5-0, 5-0), which managed to turn a halftime tie into a 49-28 lead by the 12-minute mark of the third.
Park ended up surrendering four interceptions in the second half, bringing his total to 17 through the first five weeks of the season.
“In a lot of ways, I just feel so sorry for Jacob Park because it’s so easy to point a finger at him,” Sims said. “In good football programs, everyone runs to fix it. … In bad football programs, they blame, complain and defend. So, we have to eliminate the (blaming, complaining and defending) and start looking at the things that are putting us in the position to throw turnovers and not create enough turnovers.
Southern has had 14 passes intercepted in its past three games.
"That’s got to be a record," Sims said. "In the record book, I just wish they could put my name instead of Jake’s, because he’s just battling. You guys might not believe this, but we have the best quarterback in the country. We just might not have the best team in the country.”
The Mules scored 36 straight points before the Lions stopped the bleeding with back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter — one on a 10-yard reception by Brailon Mouton and another on a 13-yard catch by Brian Boyd Jr.
An 85-yard touchdown run by Central Missouri’s Roosevelt Abram brought the game to its final score.
“We came out fast and started strong, but we just needed to keep it together a little bit more,” said Boyd, who finished with eight catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. “Other than that, I thought we executed like we wanted to.”
Southern had three receivers log 100-yard receiving games in Boyd, Mouton and Devond Blair. Mouton hauled in eight catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns while Blair hard seven catches for 160 yards.
“I’m really proud of them,” Sims said. “I’d like to give a little credit to Blair because I’ve really coached him hard and challenged him since last January. This week, our coaches said that I should make him a captain. Personally, I wasn’t ready to do that, but then he went out and had a really great game. I think Devond deserved a lot of credit for that.”
The first play of the game saw Southern’s Josh Mercer return a kickoff 68 yards to the UCM 28-yard line, which set up an eventual 20-yard touchdown run for running back Charles West.
Following a UCM touchdown that tied the game at 7-all, The Lions scored back-to-back touchdowns — a 19-yard TD catch by Mouton and a 22-yard TD catch for Boyd — to take its largest lead of the game at 21-7.
The Mules finished the first half with three more touchdowns while Southern added one score on a 2-yard touchdown run by Park, bringing the game to its 28-28 halftime score.
UCM erupted for 687 yards of total offense and was led by quarterback Brook Bolles, who went 25-of-36 for 421 yards and seven touchdowns. Bolles' favorite target, Webb City native Zach Davidson, had seven catches for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
The 113 combined points scored in the game marked a program-high for Southern.
