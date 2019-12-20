SENECA, Mo. — A one-sided third quarter propelled Seneca to a 55-38 win over Joplin on Friday night in nonconference girls basketball action at Seneca High School.
Up by eight at the break, the Indians outscored the Eagles 16-6 in the game-changing third quarter.
With that, the lead from went from single digits to nearly 20.
“It was a big second half for us,” Indians coach Drew Schulte said. “We made some adjustments offensively and defensively, and they worked out for us.”
For the Indians, it was a solid way to end the 2019 portion of the schedule.
“It’s great to go into the break with a win like this,” Schulte said. “We’re 6-2 now and there are still things we can do better. The girls play hard and they’re playing well together. And in every single game, someone else steps up.”
For the Eagles, a long scoring drought in the third period was too much to overcome.
“We were only down eight and we could have cut it to four at the start of the third quarter,” Eagles coach Jeff Williams said. “But we can’t go on those big dry spells. And Seneca shot light’s out and their inside presence is strong.”
Junior guard Aliya Grotjohn led Seneca with 18 points, senior forward Haley Nash had 16 and senior guard Mylea Schlessman added 11.
Freshman guard Brynn Driver scored 13 points to lead Joplin (2-7), while sophomore Brooke Nice and senior Avery Gage contributed seven points apiece. The Eagles are not at full strength, as Ella Hafer is out of action due to a knee injury.
“We’re still not far off,” Williams said, noting his team is making positive strides. “We missed Ella’s presence in there tonight. I was proud of our kids. They were fighting until the end.”
Driver’s 3-pointer cut Seneca’s lead to five late in the second quarter, but Grotjohn’s steal and ensuing old-fashioned three-point play gave the Indians a 30-22 halftime advantage.
The Eagles had an opportunity to cut their deficit in half early in the third quarter, but the visitors missed four straight free throws.
Then the Indians got on a roll.
Ending the quarter with hoops inside from Emily Brattin and Chelsea Beville and a trey from Schlessman, Seneca held a comfortable 46-28 lead heading into the final frame.
“A key in the second half was getting the ball inside,” Schulte said. “Haley played well tonight. We also picked it up in the second half as far as pushing the ball. I thought our girls did a great job of running the floor and getting to the rim. Joplin keeps getting better and we’ll probably see them again in our tournament.”
The fourth quarter was nearly even, but the deficit was too big for the Eagles.
Seneca returns to action at Sarcoxie on Jan. 3. Joplin hosts Aurora at 7:30 on Monday night.
