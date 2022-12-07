The Joplin girls basketball team features a senior class consisting of four players. Those four players are Brynn Driver, Isabella Yust, Serafina Auberry and Jill McDaniel.
Of that group, two of the girls go way back with the game of basketball and with one another. Driver remembers playing ever since she was in kindergarten, and Yust knows she was playing in second grade.
“One of the best memories I have of us playing together is JYBA (Joplin Youth) when me and Isabella (Yust) played each other — our teams were against each other — in the championship,” Driver said. “It’s crazy to think that was so long ago and this is it.”
Yust is also in shock to see that they’ve grown from that youth championship to middle school then high school and now senior leaders.
Driver is exactly right. This is it for them. But it seems they’re ready and prepared for this last ride together.
“For us being the oldest, that does mean that we need to be in the leading roles,” Driver said. “We don’t have anyone else above us to look up to, so we need to set that example.”
The game of basketball has its own required skills to have success. With that, just like any other sport, there’s some required teamwork and knowledge that goes into it.
Part of that might just be understanding your roles on and off the court as leaders.
“We’ve (senior class) known each other since we started playing,” Yust said. “So we’ve built relationships, and it helps on the court as well.”
“The four seniors this year have been playing together for a long time,” Driver added. “We just have good chemistry and know each other pretty well.”
Over the years, these two believe they’ve built a strong love for the game that comes from fueling their competitive drive. Both veteran leaders noted that the competition in basketball is what they love about the game.
There’s one thing that can make that competitiveness even more sweet.
“Having teammates like this is amazing,” Yust said.
The Eagles are coming off of their first win of the season last Friday over Pittsburg in a 42-37 final. Prior to that win, Joplin had struggled coming out of the gates against a top-ranked team in Class 6 in Kickapoo, then Parkview and Mount Vernon.
“We’ve played a really hard schedule already,” head coach Brad Cox said. “Like I’ve told them, ‘Just give your best effort. Be the best version of yourself and everything else will take care of itself.’ If we continue to do that, we will trend in the right direction. Right now we’re trending in the right direction.”
Even more than the win, something on each player’s face stood out to the first-year head coach on Friday.
“Somebody snapped a picture after our last win,” Cox said. “The win was great, but the smiles on the girls’ faces was just awesome.”
The girls are looking to stockpile more of those W’s — and hopefully more grins — into the record, but they have another vision for 2022-23 other than winning. and it has more to do with their teammates than their own senior campaign.
“I think this season is just laying the foundation for the future of lady Eagle basketball,” Yust said. “It’s been so shaky over the past few years — especially our four years here. I just want it to start settling down for the girls to come up. I hope we can start that change for them.”
Driver sees it all beginning at the coaching position.
“Like coach Cox said, he’s here for a long time,” Driver added. “Me and Isabella have had three different coaches since we’ve been in high school. ... We want to show the younger girls it’s more about building relationships and connections than just basketball.”
Meanwhile, coach Cox credits his girls for being hard-working. He doesn’t think that “there will ever be a group of girls that works as hard as these girls.” He believes that work ethic is what will be the reason for success inside the program.
Yust hopes those underclassmen know how much that workmanship matters.
“I just want the younger girls to know that they need to work hard and be the best that they can be,” Yust said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Joplin (1-3) will begin its 26th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic on Thursday. The Eagles get to tip off the tournament in a 2 p.m. start against Leavenworth in the first round.
“Tomorrow, we’re going to come out and compete,” Cox said. “One thing everybody’s told me and one thing I’ve noticed from us is we work extremely hard. ... I’ve really challenged them to continue with their hard work, continue with their energy but to go out there and compete.”
As for the girls, they’ve got something in mind for around 2,400 expected students inside Kaminsky Gymnasium before school lets out for the day.
“Get a dub in front of everybody, and make the school proud of us,” Yust said.
“Show them who we are,” added Driver.
“Yeah! What lady Eagle basketball is,” Yust agreed.
