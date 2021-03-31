Thomas Jefferson's tennis team downed Carl Junction 9-0 on Wednesday afternoon in a dual match at the Joplin Athletic Complex courts.

The closest match came at No. 3 doubles where the Cavaliers' Christopher Wheelen and Prithvi Nagarajan defeated the Bulldogs' Quezada Figueroa and Jordan Markham 8-4.

Other double winners for the Cavaliers (2-0) were Ian Ding, Noah Hamlett, Tyler Brouhard and Hari Nagarajan.

Thomas Jefferson has a home match at 4:30 p.m. Monday against Carthage.

Tags

Trending Video