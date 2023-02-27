RICH HILL, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team survived a third-quarter threat and went on to defeat Rich Hill 68-58 Monday in the MSHSAA sectional tournament.
The win moves the Cavaliers (21-6) to the state quarterfinals against St. Elizabeth at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Central Missouri State University.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the boys,” said Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers. “It was a great team win.”
Tyler Brouhard and Jay Ball exhibited skills in not only scoring but also rebounding. Brouhard poured in 27 points and hauled down 13 rebounds, while Ball netted 25 points to go with 17 caroms.
In addition, Levi Triplett added 10 points to the Cavalier total.
Thomas Jefferson led 32-26 at halftime but Rich Hill narrowed that to 46-43 at the end of the third quarter, outscoring the Cavaliers 17-14 in that third period.
