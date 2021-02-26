LAMAR, Mo. — It was three years in the making.
After falling just short the last two years, the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team finally has that elusive district championship.
“It’s really exciting, and to see these kids work so hard three years in a row just to come up short the last two years — this is a beautiful moment,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “This was at the top of their goal sheet to start the season. My heart was racing all day. … My stomach was turning all day, which is great. That’s why you do this. When you start losing that feeling, I guess it’s time to get out, but we’re lucky it’s still there. Definitely feels like a monkey off the back, but it feels pretty darn good.”
The Cavaliers (19-5) built a double-digit lead by halftime and raced to a 55-43 victory over McAuley Catholic on Friday night at Lamar High School in the Class 1 District 7 championship game.
Thomas Jefferson advanced to sectionals and will meet Miami-Amoret at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The site is to be determined.
“It feels unreal, honestly,” Cavaliers guard Dhruv Gheewala said. “For the last four years, I have dreamt of being on the other side of the district championship. After the last two years, we came so close like one shot away. As a senior, it definitely feels like having that monkey off my back, especially getting Coach Myers his first one. It feels amazing.”
Both teams traded scores over the first five minutes of action, but a Gheewala layup with four seconds on the clock gave Thomas Jefferson a 17-13 advantage after the first period.
The Cavaliers started to build separation in the second frame, ignited by Caden Myers. The junior scored a quick layin and intercepted an inbounds pass and turned it into a three-point play to help Thomas Jefferson take a 31-22 lead with 2:52 to go in the half.
And then Gheewala pulled down a rebound and finished with a putback to give the Cavaliers a double-digit lead at the break.
The Warriors certainly fought in the second half, cutting the deficit down to eight and six points several times.
But Thomas Jefferson proved to have an answer for every McAuley run.
“Ball movement and defensive rebounding was working for us down the stretch,” Gheewala said. “We knew that Thomas Black and Daniel Wagner were going to crash the boards hard, so we had to find a body on them and box out. We knew we could beat them in the transition game. In pregame, Coach Myers was like, ‘As soon as you get the rebound, look up and run, run, run because they can’t keep up with you guys in the transition game.’
“That’s how we ended up stretching out the lead.”
Myers knew his team would have to fight to earn the win in the second half.
“Basketball is a game of runs and we knew McAuley wasn’t going to be done,” Myers said. “We knew they were going to come out swinging. We just had to have an answer and we did all night. I was proud of our boys for holding up. For every run they had, we had an answer for.”
Drew Goodhope finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Thomas Jefferson. Gheewala chipped in 14 points while Myers had 10.
Making its first district final appearance since 2017, McAuley (9-16) was led by Daniel Wagner with 17 points.
Thomas Black and Matthew Dohman 8 and 7 points, respectively.
“I’m proud of this team, especially in the second half of the season,” Warriors coach Tony Witt said. “I kept telling them, ‘Trust the process. Trust the process.’ So many kids nowadays want to start and have the end result. It looked pretty bleak in January there for a little bit. They trusted the process, kept grinding everyday.
“And they turned it around. If you look at our last five games, we played three games against top-ranked teams and then two against a district winner. We went 0-5 to start the season, but we don’t get here without that preparation, especially without their mental fortitude.”
