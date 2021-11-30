DIAMOND, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team continues its fast start.
The top-seeded Cavaliers (3-0) defeated eighth-seeded Sarcoxie 53-42 on Tuesday night to open play in Diamond's Gem City Classic.
With the win, Thomas Jefferson advances to play in the semifinals on Thursday.
Jay Ball, a 6-foot-5 post, paced the Cavaliers with 19 points. Caden Myers added 18 points, while Drew Goodhope had nine.
Tyler Brouhard chipped in five points and Jake Jarrett rounded out the team's scorers with two.
