Thomas Jefferson used a balanced attack in defeating visiting Bronaugh 3-0 in volleyball Tuesday night.
The Cavaliers won 25-9, 25-12, 25-11 to push their record to 12-13-3.
Thomas Jefferson leaders were Nico Carlson with nine kills and two blocks; Mary Nguyen four serving aces and three kills; Alexis Stamps seven kills; Mayson Solum four aces, 12 assists; and Lannah Grigg seven kills, 12 aces.
Thomas Jefferson will play at Golden City at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
