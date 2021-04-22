Thomas Jefferson continued its perfect boys tennis season with a 9-0 victory over Greenwood on Thursday on the Cavaliers' courts.
The Cavaliers are 10-0 in duals, winning each without losing a match.
Thomas Jefferson won five singles matches by 8-0 scores — Noah Hamlett, Tyler Brouhard, Christopher Wheelen, Hari Nagarajan and Prithvi Nagarajan.
The Cavaliers won two doubles matches via shutout — Ian Ding-H.Nagarajan and Wheelen-P.Nagarajan.
The Cavaliers are back in action today at the Joplin Tournament.
