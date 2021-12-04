DIAMOND, Mo. — The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team can call themselves champions.
The Cavaliers (5-0) nipped Lighthouse Christian 56-54 to secure the Gem City Classic championship title on Saturday at Diamond High School.
"Anytime your fortunate enough to win a tournament, it's a great feeling," Thomas Jefferson coach Chris Myers said. "I thought our kids showed a lot of heart this tournament and really executed down the stretch of the last two games. I'm super proud of them and excited to see what the rest of the year might bring."
Thomas Jefferson was paced in scoring by Tyler Brouhard with 22 points. Jay Ball added 14 points, while Caden Myers chipped in 10.
Drew Goodhope had eight points and Kip Atteberry contributed two to round out the Cavalier scoring.
Thomas Jefferson plays at Diamond on Monday.
