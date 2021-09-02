The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team topped Nevada 6-3 at Thomas Jefferson on Thursday.
In singles, Allison Ding defeated Laura Kimmell 8-3 while Jeanna Jeyaraj topped Hailey Elkinton 8-5 and Kyla Yang beat Susannah Kimmell 8-2 for the Cavaliers (2-0). Warda Morsy also beat Abbigale Baldwin 8-6 for TJ.
Nevada's Alissa Stutesman beat Jessica Joseph 9-7 while Kourtnee Vestal defeated Emalee Roe 8-3.
For doubles, Ding-Jeyaraj beat Elkinton-S. Kimmell 8-2 while Yang-Joseph took down L. Kimmell-Baldwin 9-8. The Tigers' Stutesman-Vestal beat Morsy-Ro 9-7.
Thomas Jefferson is back in action at College Heights at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Joplin Sports Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.